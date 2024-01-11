Ronald Shechtman, Pryor Cashman's Managing Partner and Chair of the Labor + Employment Group, spoke with Above the Law in a Q+A about the advantages of working at a midsize law firm.

In "Pryor Cashman's Managing Partner On The Many Exciting Benefits Of Working At A Midsize Firm," Ron discusses the culture at a firm like Pryor Cashman and how it helps associates looking to develop their practices:

Associates are likely to recognize that a midsize firm can more readily create a greater sense of community, collegiality, and collaboration, as junior lawyers gain more direct involvement with partners and firm management. It goes beyond just the size of a firm—the nature of the work at a firm like Pryor Cashman is less leveraged in terms of staffing, and associates will usually work in smaller teams with more involvement with the partners leading the case or transaction. They are more likely to be involved with both the client and the partner developing and executing the strategy of the case or transaction.

He also talks about the work-life balance contrast with Big Law firms:

Making that balance a priority goes beyond lip service and is put into practice at a firm like ours—when I hear that a lawyer or staff member is coaching their kids' teams, making a commitment to family dinners, or volunteering in their communities, we let them know that the firm will work with them to help realize those aspirations... Having a more fulfilling life outside of the office translates into having a more engaged and productive professional experience, and both the quality of our client work and the level of associate retention bear that out.

