The New York State Department of Labor has issued the updated minimum wage poster for "Miscellaneous Industry" employees for 2024. The update covers all industries other than hospitality, farmworkers, and building service. The poster outlines the regional minimum hourly rates based on an employee's work location. NY employers are required to display the poster in a visible location.

As we have previously reported, as of January 1, 2024, the minimum wage for employees in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties increases to $16 per hour in 2024, and to $15 in other parts of the State. A number of other corresponding thresholds also increase, including allowances for meals, lodging, and utilities; tip credits; and uniform maintenance pay.

Additionally, the minimum salary for exemption as an executive or administrative employee increases to $1,200 per week ($62,400 annualized) in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties and to $1,124.20 per week ($58,458.40 annualized) elsewhere in the State. (New York has no salary basis or salary minimum requirement for exempt professionals.)

New York employers should take immediate steps to update their postings accordingly.

New York State Issues Updated Minimum Wage Poster

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.