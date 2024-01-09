By understanding the steps to address racial discrimination, you can empower yourself to take action and work towards creating workplaces free from discrimination.

Racial discrimination is unfortunately prevalent in many workplaces, undermining the principles of equality, fairness, and diversity. Addressing racial discrimination is crucial to fostering inclusive work environments where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.

WHAT DOES RACIAL DISCRIMINATION IN THE WORKPLACE LOOK LIKE?

Racial discrimination in the workplace can take many forms. As an employee, it is essential to recognize inappropriate behavior so you can report it to the proper channels.

Some common examples of racial discrimination at work include:

Derogatory comments or insensitive remarks about your race, ethnicity, or skin color.

Being treated differently or held to different standards than coworkers of a different race.

Experiencing retaliation for reporting racial discrimination. Your employer cannot punish you for making a complaint.

HOW DO I REPORT RACIAL DISCRIMINATION IN THE WORKPLACE?

If you have experienced racial discrimination at work, do not keep it to yourself. Speaking up is the only way to enact real change and ensure a fair, inclusive work environment. Here are the steps to reporting racial discrimination in the workplace:

Document specific instances of discrimination. Write down dates, times, what was said or done, and who was involved. Get witness statements from coworkers if possible.

Report the issue to your company's human resources department or a manager. Explain what happened and provide any documentation. Request that they investigate the situation and take appropriate action. If they do not take your complaint seriously, you might need to pursue other options.

File a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The EEOC enforces federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination. You must file a charge within 180 days of the discriminatory act.

HOW AN EMPLOYMENT LAWYER CAN HELP

Employment lawyers specialize in handling workplace discrimination cases and can provide valuable assistance if you experience racial discrimination. They can: