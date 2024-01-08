Starting July 1, 2024, New York City employers will be required to post and provide a copy of a Workers' Bill of Rights. The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, along with several governmental agencies and community and labor organizations, will prepare the Workers' Bill of Rights. It is slated to be posted on New York City's website no later than March 1, 2024.

The Workers' Bill of Rights will include "information about rights under relevant federal, state and local law that apply to employees, prospective employees or independent contractors" in New York City, including the right to organize a union and rights that apply to workers regardless of immigration status.

By July 1, 2024, employers must provide a copy of the Workers' Bill of Rights to their current employees, as well as to new employees on or before their first day of work. Employers also will be required to post the Workers' Bill of Rights in an area that is accessible and visible to employees and to make it available online or on its mobile application if these means are regularly used to communicate with employees. The Workers' Bill of Rights must be in English and any language spoken as a primary language by at least 5 percent of employees if New York City makes it available in that language.

Non-compliance will result in a civil penalty of $500; however, for the first violation, employers will be notified and given 30 days to correct the violation.

