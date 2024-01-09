Sexual harassment has significant negative impacts on individuals who experience it. The long-term effects can impact various aspects of an individual's life, from professional to emotional and mental well-being.

Workplace sexual harassment is illegal in New York. The state has specific laws in place to protect individuals against sexual harassment at work.

If you have experienced workplace sexual harassment in New York, you have a right to file a complaint with the New York State (DHR) Division of Human Rights or pursue legal action. It is important to hire an attorney specializing in sexual harassment to help you understand your rights and the legal options available to you.

How to Choose a Sexual Harassment Attorney

Finding the best sexual harassment attorney in New York is important when you have experienced such a traumatic event. It helps to find a lawyer who is familiar with workplace sexual harassment law to provide the necessary legal guidance and support you through the complex process of filing a sexual harassment claim.

Employers stand a good chance of having solid legal support because of their financial muscle and greater resources.

The process of choosing the best employment attorney starts with researching and gathering information. Look for their qualifications, experience, and reputation.

Ensure the legal team you choose has experience working with sexual harassment cases. You should work with someone with a strong track record of successfully handling sexual harassment cases in New York. Inquire about their success rate and the compensation obtained for their clients in previous cases.

What is Considered Sexual Harassment?

Sexual harassment includes verbal or physical conduct of sexual nature, requests for sexual favors, or unwelcome sexual advances. Your attorney should be able to determine whether what you experienced is sexual harassment and if it can be validated in court.

Sexual harassment can occur in various forms, including the following:

Unwanted physical advances such as hugs or kisses.

Derogatory remarks, sexual comments, jokes, or sexually explicit conversations.

A hostile work environment including creating an environment that is sexually abusive, intimidating, or offensive.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.