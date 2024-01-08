On December 27, the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) finalized regulations increasing the salary threshold to be an exempt executive and administrative employee under the New York Labor Law. Effective January 1, 2024, the salary threshold increases:

in New York City and Long Island to $1,200 per week or $62,400 annually; and

in the rest of New York State to $1,124.20 per week or $58,458.40 annually.

Please review our prior publication for more details.

