United States:
Salary Threshold Increases January 1, 2024
08 January 2024
Thompson Coburn LLP
On December 27, the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL)
finalized regulations increasing the salary threshold to be an
exempt executive and administrative employee under the New York
Labor Law. Effective January 1, 2024, the salary threshold
increases:
- in New York City and Long Island to $1,200 per week or $62,400
annually; and
- in the rest of New York State to $1,124.20 per week or
$58,458.40 annually.
Please review our prior publication for more details.
