Allegations of racism remain prevalent across New York workplaces, but proving discrimination can be difficult. While federal and state laws prohibit racial discrimination, constructing compelling arguments requires experienced legal help–from drafting protected class status to recognizing subtle biases that can help win your case.

Plaintiffs must first prove they are part of a protected class under statutes covering race, color, national origin, ancestry, and ethnic characteristics. Detailed evidence establishes legal standing based on racial identity when alleging discriminatory attitudes. Other ways of proving racial discrimination in the workplace include:

Recognizing and Recording Various Forms of Discrimination: Unlawful discrimination manifests through behaviors including termination, demotion, harassment, hostile environments, stereotyping, denied promotions, disadvantages in hiring and firing decisions, layoffs, and unequal compensation.

Documenting Discriminatory Incidents: Strong documentation constitutes the vital foundation for viable claims. Employees should compile extensive records about discriminatory incidents–dates, times, locations, perpetrator identities, witness names, verbatim quotes, descriptions of differential treatment, photographic evidence, written communications, performance reviews, and anything indicating racism.

Utilizing Statistics to Show Discrimination: While individual documentation assists particular cases, data exposing more comprehensive disadvantages of minority groups supports systemic discrimination arguments. Attorneys can use internal statistics on hiring, promotions, salaries, reviews, assignments, and terminations to compare racial groups.

Crafting Compelling Legal Arguments: Overcoming legal burdens poses additional challenges, including illustrating connections between negative actions and discrimination. Additionally, arguments must be tailored to varying burdens under federal Title VII versus New York human rights laws. Experienced attorneys assist in positioning facts and arguments to meet specific statutes.

TITLE VII AND WORKPLACE DISCRIMINATION

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects employees from racial discrimination in the workplace. This law prohibits discrimination, including:

Refusing to hire someone

Offering lesser compensation or benefits

Not providing the appropriate working conditions

Segregating employees, or classifying them in order to deprive them of a workplace opportunity

