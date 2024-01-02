On June 20, 2023, the New York State Assembly passed bill A1278B (previously passed by the New York State Senate as bill S3100A), which would establish a ban on non-compete agreements between employers and all employees, from entry-level employees all the way to C-Suite executives. While Governor Kathy Hochul still has not indicated what action she intends to take regarding this bill (which would become known as New York Labor Law Section 191-d), in remarks to the press, the governor recently signaled her desire to see the law modified to focus on protecting low and middle-income workers, i.e., by potentially limiting the ban to individuals earning less than $250,000/year. Numerous states have enacted legislation in recent years prohibiting employers from entering into non-competes with employees being paid below a specified annual salary or hourly wage (or precluding non-competes with hourly workers entirely), and this appears to be the governor's preferred approach.

