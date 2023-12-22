Pryor Cashman Partner Joshua Zuckerberg, co-chair of the Labor + Employment Group and the Discrimination + Harassment, Labor-Management Relations, and Restrictive Covenants + Trade Secrets Practices, spoke with Law360 about the impact of one of the year's key wage and hour decisions.

In "5 Major Wage-Hour Decisions In 2023," Josh comments on Brooke Clark, et al v. A&L Home Care and Training Ctr, et al, a case in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit that changed the standard for sending notices about FLSA cases that lead to collective actions:

Joshua Zuckerberg, who represents employers as co-chair of Pryor Cashman LLP's labor and employment group, told Law360 that the Sixth Circuit's directive that courts should be more restrained in sending notices can keep a case from snowballing up front.

"What happens pretty regularly is these things get conditionally certified and then notices go out to, sometimes, hundreds of employees," he said. "That can really turn a case that starts from two or three employees to 50, 100 or more employees," he said.

