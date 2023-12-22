In this installment of LaborSpeak, we discuss important new employment laws that impact non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreements, as well as discrimination and retaliation claims under the New York State Human Rights Law.

self

Have a question or a topic you'd like to see covered in a future installment of LaborSpeak? Please submit your suggestions to us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.