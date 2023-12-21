Effective Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum hourly wage will increase from $15.00 to $16.00 in New York City and Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties, and from $14.20 to $15.00 per hour for the rest of the state. In addition to this increase, recent amendments to the New York State Labor Law provide further increases of $0.50 per year on Jan. 1, 2025, and Jan. 1, 2026. The New York Commissioner of Labor issued proposed regulations amending existing wage orders in order to conform with the increases.

The wage orders also include other increases, most notably an increase in the minimum weekly base salary of those classified as exempt executive, administrative, and professional employees. In New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties, the minimum base weekly salary will increase to $1200.00 on Jan. 1, 2024, $1237.50 on Jan. 1, 2025, and $1275.00 on Jan. 1, 2026. The minimum base weekly salary in the rest of the state will increase to $1124.20, $1161.65, and $1199.10 in each of the three years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.