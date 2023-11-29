The City of Chicago recently enacted a new Paid Leave and Paid Sick and Safe Leave ordinance which goes into effect December 31, 2023. The update is notable because it goes well beyond the recently passed Illinois Paid Leave for All Workers Act (discussed here), with Chicago now mandating that employers provide Chicago employees: (1) at least 5 days (40 hours) of paid sick/safe leave per year; and (2) at least 5 days (40 hours) of regular paid time off (PTO) per year. This new scheme makes Chicago's mandate one of the – if not the – most expansive PTO requirements in the country. We highlight some of the key aspects of the new ordinance for Chicago employers below:

Employee Coverage: The leave requirements apply very broadly to any employee who "in any particular two-week period , performs at least two hours of work . . . while physically present within the geographic boundaries of [Chicago]." Employers should thus consider whether employees who may not routinely work in Chicago but who may work there occasionally are subject to the ordinance. Where employees are subject to a collective bargaining agreement that provides more favorable terms than the ordinance, the collective bargaining agreement controls.

Employers may also utilize a frontloading system whereby the employer frontloads at least 40 hours of PTO and 40 hours of paid sick/safe leave at the beginning of the 12-month period. Employers using a frontloading system do not have to permit carryover of PTO into the New Year, but they must permit carryover of unused paid sick/safe leave.

Chicago employers must also keep accurate records of each employee's name, address, hours worked, pay rate, wage agreement, PTO and sick/safe leave hours provided, dates when PTO and sick/safe leave hours were used, and any other compliance records for at least 5 years. If an employer does not maintain records regarding this information, there will be a rebuttable presumption of a violation. Employers must also provide these records to an employee upon their request.

Employers will have several notice requirements under the ordinance, including that employers must: Interplay with Illinois Law: The new Chicago requirements will replace the pre-existing paid sick and safe leave requirements in the city. Chicago employers should also be aware of the interplay between the new Chicago requirements and any applicable Illinois state law. Before Illinois' enactment of its Leave for Any Purpose Law (which becomes effective January 1, 2024), the state did not have a paid sick leave or general paid time off law. But the Illinois Leave for Any Purpose Law exempts from coverage any employer located in a municipality or county where the employer is required to provide municipal or county paid leave time – accordingly, Chicago employers will not be subject to the general Illinois law and will not have additional PTO or paid sick/safe leave compliance obligations under the alternate Illinois law.

