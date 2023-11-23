ARTICLE

Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 27: Exploring Disability and Family Leave as Classes of Insurance

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Host Josh Seidman, Employment attorney and leader of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explores the latest legal developments, forecasts new laws, identifies workplace trends, and offers practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

The many layers of the leave law world can sometimes feel, well endless. In this important episode of Take it or Leave It, we explore one specific layer of family and medical leave – disability and family leave as classes of insurance – that differs from but is interconnected with the paid family and medical leave mandates proliferating around the country (i.e., in Oregon with the Paid Leave Oregon program beginning in September 2023, in Colorado with the Colorado FAMLI program coming online in January 2024, and so forth).

To help navigate what disability insurance and family leave insurance are and what these offerings entail, host Joshua Seidman sits down with Cindy Goff, Vice President, Supplemental Benefits and Group Insurance at American Council of Life Insurers (or ACLI). Together, they explore the scope of and differences between disability and family leave insurance, the dynamics of how these offerings are structured and how they compare to paid family and medical leave mandates, recent activity in the space, and how these classes of insurance can impact potential future federal paid family and medical leave.

