Port Clinton firefighter and emergency medical technician Rebekah Huskey's suit alleges Fire Chief Kent Johnson serially sexually assaulted and harassed her, violating her Fourteenth Amendment rights to equal protection and due process and other rights.

Toledo, OH – Today, Rebekah Huskey, a 31-year-old, engaged mom of a toddler and longtime Port Clinton, OH firefighter and emergency medical technician, filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit against the City of Port Clinton and its 64-year-old fire chief, Kent Johnson. The suit alleges that Johnson serially sexually assaulted and harassed her.

