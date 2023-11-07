self

In this installment of LaborSpeak, we provide a quick update on several new employment laws that will soon become effective in California, including issues involving non-compete clauses, employment discrimination, workplace violence prevention and more.

Click here to view the video.

Have a question or a topic you'd like to see covered in a future installment of LaborSpeak? Please submit your suggestions to us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.