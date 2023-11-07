California employers should begin preparing for a number of changes as a result of new laws enacted during this year's legislative session that were signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Below are some of the major updates for employers in the state.

Paid sick leave increases. Under current law, employees who work in California are entitled to three days or 24 hours of paid sick leave, accruing no less than one hour of paid sick leave per every 30 hours worked for the same employer. Pursuant to Senate Bill 616 , the paid sick leave mandate jumps to five days or 40 hours per year. The new law also increases the accrual and carryover cap to ten days or 80 hours, although no accrual or carryover is required if the employer provides five days or 40 hours of paid sick leave upfront each year of employment. SB 616 takes effect on January 1, 2024.

While several new laws were enacted, a handful—including a bill adding "caste" as a protected class, a measure that would have required an employer to provide 30 days' written notice to remote employees that they have the right to ask for continued remote work as a reasonable accommodation before returning to work, a proposal that would have expanded the application of California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act to all places of employment that employed 75 or more employees in the preceding 12 months, and a bill adding "family caregiver" as a protected class under FEHA—were vetoed by the governor.

California employers should familiarize themselves with the applicable new laws and should begin preparing for compliance, as several take effect in the coming months. In addition, the general statewide minimum wage will see an increase from $15.50 to $16 as of January 1, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.