We begin Season 2 of From Lawyer to Employer with a discussion about the recent Stericycle Decision from the National Labor Relations Board. Listen as guest speaker, Sarah Niemiroski chats with host, Daniel Schwartz about the the far-reaching impacts this decision has for employers when creating workplace policies. What's different about Stericycle as opposed to Boeing? What type of employers does this impact? Should employers review their policies? After listening, be sure to read more about the Stericycle decision in this recent article.

