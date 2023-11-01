USA-based companies are embracing use of artificial intelligence. At the 32nd Annual Employment Employment Practices Liability Insurance Conference in Chicago, Jerry Maatman of the Duane Morris Class Action Defense Group served as one of the co-hosts of the Conference, which addressed a broad range of topics on employment-related litigation and risk transfer strategies. Commissioner Keith Sonderling of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission gave the keynote address at the Conference on the Legal Implications of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") in the Workplace. Commission Sonderling shred his thoughts on the what, how, and why corporations should be "looking around the corner" to ready themselves for new class action theories and possible EEOC litigation over the use of AI.

