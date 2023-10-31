United States:
Employee Rights In Mass Layoffs
31 October 2023
Davis Malm & D’Agostine
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On June 30, 2023, Michelle Cassorla's article,
"Employee Rights in Mass Layoffs," was published by
HR Daily Advisor. The article covers employees' rights
in the event of layoffs, including those for workers over the age
of 40, the WARN Act and COBRA.
Originally published here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
New Workplace Poster Requirements For Employers
Outside GC
In the wake of recent legislative and other actions involving federal employment laws, employers are encouraged to review applicable workplace poster requirements and update their postings immediately...
New York State Adopts New Employment Laws
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
As summer 2023 came to a close, New York continued to find creative ways to keep employers on their toes. Governor Kathy Hochul signed several new employment bills, some of which have already...
Employment Law Update, October 12, 2023
Parsons Behle & Latimer
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has proposed a lengthy (144 page) enforcement guidance regarding harassment at work. After public comments, the EEOC will likely...