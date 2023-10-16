The U.S. Department of Labor has posted updated processing times for permanent labor certification (PERM) applications and prevailing wage determination (PWD) requests.
PERM Processing: As of Sept. 30, the department was adjudicating applications filed in November 2022 and earlier and conducting audit reviews on applications filed in July 2022.
Average Number of Days to Process PERM Applications:
PWD Processing: As of Sept. 30, the National Prevailing Wage Center was processing PWD requests filed in March and earlier for H-1B OEWS cases and February and earlier for PERM OEWS cases. Redeterminations were being considered on appeals filed in March and earlier for H-1B cases and PERM cases. Center Director Reviews were being conducted for H-1B and PERM cases filed in June and earlier. For more information, visit this Department of Labor website.
