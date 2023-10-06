Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 26: Sick Leave is Here to Stay – A 10 Year "If Pain, Yes Gain" Retrospective
Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Host Josh Seidman, Employment attorney and leader of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends, and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.
Episode 26: Sick Leave is Here to Stay – A 10 Year "If
Pain, Yes Gain" Retrospective
10 years ago to the day, we published our first "If Pain, Yes Gain" paid sick leave article. Over the last decade, this article series has grown to more than 110 parts, tracking the frequently evolving and constantly complicated web of paid sick leave mandates. Today, the country is filled with a myriad of paid sick leave laws of different types, durations, and criteria, and the changes show no signs of stopping.
In this episode host and principal "If Pain, Yes Gain" author, Josh Seidman, sits down with Marlin Duro-Martinez, a fellow leave expert and key contributor to the series, to discuss the sweeping changes they've seen since the article series started. They chart the evolution of paid sick leave laws at the federal, state and local level, analyze where we are now, and discuss some of the major challenges these laws create for multi-state and nationwide employers.
