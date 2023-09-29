self

Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 25: Polling of Non-Working Americans and the Importance of Paid Leave

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Host Josh Seidman, Employment attorney and leader of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends, and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

Effects of strong paid leave policies can be hard to quantify. Luckily, there's an organization attempting to do just that, asking questions to examine how non-working "prime age" individuals really feel about paid family and medical leave, and where it ranks in their workplace priorities. To break this all down, host Josh Seidman is joined by Ben Gitis, Associate Director for Economic Policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, who helped author and publish a report exploring the impact more robust paid leave and flexible work policies would have on Americans who are currently out of work.

Join Josh and Ben as they explore the results of recent polling on the role of paid leave in helping non-working Americans overcome caregiving and health-related barriers to rejoining the labor market, the current status of state paid family and medical leave programs, and updates on federal paid family leave activity.

