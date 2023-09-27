The EEOC has announced that the 2022 EEO-1 reporting period will open on October 31, 2023. Employers with 100 or more U.S. employees and federal contractors with at least 50 U.S. employees are required to submit an EEO-1 report to the EEOC each year. The 2022 EEO-1 report will be based on a workforce payroll snapshot taken between October 1 and December 31, 2022. The deadline to file the report is December 5, 2023.

Additional information about the 2022 EEO-1 reporting period is available here.

