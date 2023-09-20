We invite you to review our newly-posted September 2023 California Employment Law Notes, a comprehensive review of the latest and most significant developments in California employment law. The highlights include:
- Employers Owe No Duty Of Care To Prevent The Spread Of COVID To Employees' Household Members
- School District Employer Did Not Violate The Law By Requiring COVID Vaccination/Weekly Testing
- Employer Must Prove "Substantial Increased Costs" Would Result From Religious Accommodation
- Fire Chief Was Terminated For Misconduct Not Because Of His Religion
- Court Affirms $7.1 Million Whistleblower Verdict
- Business Entity Agents Of Employer Share Potential FEHA Liability
- Arbitrator Correctly Enforced Release Agreement Executed By Employee
- PAGA Plaintiffs May Maintain Representative Claims In Court After Individual Claims Are Compelled To Arbitration
- COVID-19 Emergency Order Extending Statute Of Limitations For Civil Cases Upheld
- Non-Party Plaintiffs With Overlapping PAGA Claims May Be Able To "Permissibly Intervene" In Related Actions
- Disability Leave Is Not "Compensation" Under California Workers' Compensation Law
- Nurse May Proceed With Class Certification On Wage Statement Claim
- Principal Of Former Employer Liable Based On Alter Ego Theory
September 2023 California Employment Law Notes
