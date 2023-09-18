The California Legislature had until September 14, 2023, to pass bills in the current Legislative Session before these bills are sent to Governor Newsom to either sign, approve without signing, or veto each bill by October 14, 2023. Several key bills relate specifically to employment law, including expansion of paid sick leave, CalWARN notice requirements, remote workers' rights, and wage theft.

Our team has compiled a comprehensive list of the major new laws and obligations that employers in the Golden State should know. Unless otherwise noted, bills that become law will presumably take effect January 1, 2024.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.