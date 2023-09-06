The Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) has issued frequently asked questions (FAQs) for employers and their authorized attorneys or agents related to the effects of the Hawaii wildfires, including extensions and methods of communication.

Among other things, the FAQs note that OFLC will continue to contact employers and their authorized attorneys or agents primarily using email and—where email addresses are not available—will use U.S. mail, if available. If an employer is impacted by internet and power outages, employers may contact OFLC using the phone numbers listed in the FAQs. For each of OFLC's programs, the agency said the most effective means of communicating with OFLC is through the established Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) or the PERM Case Management System. If an employer or its authorized attorney or agent is unable to communicate with OFLC through FLAG or the PERM system, alternative methods of contacting OFLC regarding each of OFLC's programs are provided in the FAQs.

OFLC said it will grant extensions of time and deadlines for affected employers and/or their authorized attorneys or agents, including for delays caused by the wildfires in Hawaii and those resulting from businesses preparing to adjust their normal operations due to the wildfires in Hawaii. OFLC said it may extend deadline flexibility to employers and/or their authorized attorneys or agents who are outside a Federal Emergency Management Agency-designated "major disaster" area but are impacted in such a way as to affect their ability to meet OFLC deadlines. OFLC said it will evaluate such requests on a case-by-case basis.

