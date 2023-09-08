Welcome to the Jackson Lewis Mid-Year Report
The last months have brought considerable changes in workplace law. The next months look to bring even more. Click here to get this report's up-to-the-moment mix of Jackson Lewis attorneys' informed podcasts, subject-matter highlights and insights on the topics of core concern to clients in 2023.
Topics include:
- Affirmative Action and the Supreme Court
- Artificial Intelligence
- California Litigation Trends
- COVID-19 U.S. Public Health Emergency Ends
- Corporate Criminal Enforcement Changes
- Data Privacy
- ESG
- Future of Work
- Immigration
- Labor Relations
- Non-competes, NDAs and Other Agreements
- OSHA's New Enforcement Guidance
- Pay Transparency
- PWFA & PUMP
