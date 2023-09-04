United States:
Seyfarth's ADA Title III Report Covered In Business Insurance
04 September 2023
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Business Insurance covered Seyfarth's ADA Title III
Report in its article, "ADA public accommodation lawsuits
decrease: Seyfarth Shaw," on August 30. The report cited our
survey that there was a 17% drop, to 4,081 cases, filed between
January and June, vs. the comparable period a year ago. You can
read the full article here.
