Ronald H. Shechtman, Pryor Cashman's Managing Partner and Chair of the Labor + Employment Group, wrote for Law.com about the advantages associates are seeing when moving from Big Law to midsize firms like Pryor Cashman.

In "Ex-Big Law Associates Aren't Looking Back After Joining This Midsize Firm. Here's Why," Ron says:

Being a midsize firm largely active in the mid-market means that many of our matters are staffed with relatively small, highly collaborative teams and usually little leverage. While the advantages for clients are well-known—lower fees, more personal attention, and a leaner approach—it is also important to recognize the significant advantages for the firm's attorneys as they build their practices and careers. These advantages are felt across all levels of a law firm, but I believe they are seen and felt most clearly by associates who come to a firm like Pryor Cashman from Big Law. They make a conscious choice to leave behind work that can be on the largest scale, recognizing that the collaborative culture and structural incentives of Mid Law can offer more satisfaction and a better long-term payoff. In my conversations with ex-Big Law associates at our firm, I often hear about the transformative professional experiences they have, the important mentoring they have received, and the overall feelings of personal and professional growth that our culture has advanced.

