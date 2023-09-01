Colorado's 2023 legislative session resulted in a number of material changes to Colorado's employment law landscape. The legislature passed new laws affecting many areas of the employment life cycle...
Many 401(k) plans require employees to work for one year with 1,000 hours of service in order to be eligible to make elective salary deferrals. Because many part-time employees do not meet the 1,000 hour threshold...
