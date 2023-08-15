In this podcast, Dee Anna Hays and Susan Gorey are joined by John Merrell, who is a member of our Traditional Labor Relations Practice Group, to discuss the pros and cons of having a social media policy. Our speakers specifically focus on the considerations employers should keep in mind when updating and drafting their social media policies, such as protected concerted activity (PCA) under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). They also cover the importance of having and implementing policies that consider their company's best interest, while being careful to avoid those that may have a "chilling effect" on employees' right to engage in PCA on social media

To listen to the podcast, click here.

