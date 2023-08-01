United States:
California Attorney General Investigates Employers' CCPA Compliance
01 August 2023
Cooley LLP
On July 14, 2023, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that his office is conducting an
investigative sweep of "large" California
employers' compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act
(CCPA). The sweep relates specifically to employers' compliance
with CCPA requirements with respect to the personal information of
employees and job applicants.
Bonta stated, "[W]e are sending inquiry letters to learn
how employers are complying with their legal obligations. We look
forward to their timely response."
For more information, see Cooley's July 18, 2023, cyber/data/privacy blog post on the
announcement and our dedicated CCPA page with various
resources.
