On July 14, 2023, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that his office is conducting an investigative sweep of "large" California employers' compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The sweep relates specifically to employers' compliance with CCPA requirements with respect to the personal information of employees and job applicants.

Bonta stated, "[W]e are sending inquiry letters to learn how employers are complying with their legal obligations. We look forward to their timely response."

