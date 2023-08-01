self

Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 24: Accommodations Under the New Pregnant Workers Fairness Act

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Host Josh Seidman, Employment attorney and leader of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends, and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

On this episode of the Take It or Leave It Podcast, Seyfarth attorneys Josh Seidman and Debbie Caplan discuss the new Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) and its implications on employers and employees alike. Join them as they highlight details about this new accommodation mandate for pregnant individuals, how it overlaps with and differs from the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA), open questions under the PWFA, and practical considerations for employers during the early stages of the PWFA.

