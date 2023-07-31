self Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Episode 40: Under the Magnifying Glass: Congressional Probes on Labor & Employment Initiatives

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.

Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.





On this episode of the Policy Matters Podcast, Seyfarth attorneys Leon Rodriguez and Scott Hecker share strategies for responding to congressional invitations to provide information and discuss hot Labor & Employment topics Congress has been investigating lately. Tune in to hear the latest.

