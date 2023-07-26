We invite you to review our newly-posted July 2023 California Employment Law Notes, a comprehensive review of the latest and most significant developments in California employment law. The highlights include:
- Enforcement of PAGA Carve Out Suggests Need For New Revisions To Arbitration Agreements
- PAGA Debt Not Dischargeable in Bankruptcy
- Distributors Not Liable For Unpaid Wages Of Agricultural Workers
- Exemption of Financial Professionals From ABC Test And Retroactive Application Are Constitutional
- No Final Paycheck Due After End Of Temporary Assignment
- No Implied Waiver Of Disqualification Of Judge For Bias Or Appearance Of Impartiality After One Year
- Statute Prohibits Employer Retaliation For Report Of Unlawful Activity Even If It's Already Known To Employer
- Employee Who Refused To Get Flu Vaccine Was Properly Terminated
- Court Recognizes "Music As Harassment" While Rejecting "Equal Opportunity Harasser" Defense
