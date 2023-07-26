ARTICLE

The long-anticipated new rule allowing certain employers the option to remotely (rather than in-person) verify the employment eligibility of new employees will be published by the Department of Homeland Security and effective August 1, 2023. The rule is expected to include the following:

E-Verify requirement. In order to utilize the virtual verification alternative, employers must participate in the E-Verify program.

Live video meeting. Employers must meet the new employee over video, after having previously received and examined copies of the documents.

New form I-9. A new, shorter Form I-9 will be published on August 1 to accommodate the virtual alternative option.

Document retention. Employers that utilize the virtual alternative must retain I-9 documents presented.

Special post-COVID rule. Some employers that relied on the COVID flexibilities will be able to conduct the follow up “in-person” verification remotely.

