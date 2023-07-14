ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

The world has changed a lot since 2020, and Colorado is no different. A plethora of new employment laws have been enacted in Colorado generally expanding employee protections and rights.



Businesses must keep on top of these changes, as many of the new laws create significant penalties for non-compliant employers. Please watch this video summary of recent changes in Colorado employee law with FW employment attorney, Adrian Castro, and corporate attorney, John Leonard.

Please follow along with Adrian's article, Changing Times Creates Employment Law Minefield: Summary on Recent and Upcoming Changes to Employment Law

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.