Andrew Turnbull spoke to Forbes about the Supreme Court's decision in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, the affirmative action ruling that will have significant impact on education as well as potentially a number of implications for businesses.

"One indirect impact is we're probably going to see increased challenges to workplace DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] and affirmative action programs," Andrew said, adding that when people hear that the Supreme Court addressed affirmative action, there will be some to assume that education and employment are identical and "may say, 'Why is my employer doing this?' I think you'll see an increase in reverse discrimination cases."

Originally published by Forbes

