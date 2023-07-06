In a surprise move, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) today posted an announcement to the EEO-1 landing page, stating that it was moving the tentative start date of the 2022 EEO-1 filing process to the fall of 2023.

Quick Hits

The EEOC announced on June 30, 2023, that the start date for the 2022 EEO-1 filing process would be delayed.

The new start date will be in the fall of 2023.

The unexpected announcement gives employers more time to prepare their 2022 EEO-1 Component 1 Reports.

In January 2023, the EEOC announced that the 2022 EEO-1 Component 1 Data Collection had been tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-July 2023. That tentative start date was already later than the January to April start dates that had been used in several prior years. Now, only days away from the mid-July date, the EEOC has pushed the opening date to an as yet unknown date in the fall of 2023.

In explaining this action, the EEOC stated, "The EEOC is currently completing a mandatory, three-year renewal of the EEO-1 Component 1 data collection by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) under the Paperwork Reduction Act (PRA)."

While there had been some discussion about changes to the EEO-1 reporting structure designed to streamline the number of reports, this significant delay in opening the 2022 EEO-1 filing platform is unexpected. The change in the reporting schedule means that employers have more time to gather the data for these reports, but it could make the fall a much busier time for those who handle this reporting.

