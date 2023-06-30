As we covered here, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) is effective today! As a reminder, the PWFA extends the requirements of the ADA to employees with known limitations related to, affected by, or arising out of pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. The EEOC stated that they will begin accepting charges of discrimination for incidents occurring on or after June 27, 2023.

Employers should review the EEOC's newly published guidance. The EEOC has also prepared an infographic for employers, an informational poster, and tips directed at employees. Supervisor training is recommended by the EEOC to ensure they are ready when they receive accommodation requests.

EEOC Releases New Employer Guidance On Pregnant Workers Fairness Act

