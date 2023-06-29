Key Takeaways:

The Bill, if signed by Governor Kathy Hochul, will ban the use of new employee non-compete agreements regardless of an employee's job functions or pay thresholds.

The Bill allows employees to bring a civil action against an employer or person alleged to have violated the Bill, and mandates liquidated damages at a maximum of $10,000.

The Bill will become effective (30) days after Governor Hochul signs it.

On June 20, 2023, the New York State Assembly passed bill A01278 (the "Bill"), which, if it goes into effect, will ban the use of new employee non-compete agreements in New York. The New York State Senate already passed the counterpart bill, S3100A, earlier this month. Significantly, the Bill does not carve out employee non-competes entered into in connection with a sale of a business, which even California permits. The bill also does not have an exception for, and therefore prohibits, non-competes for highly compensated employees, even those that provide salary continuation. Certain practitioners and interest groups have indicated opposition and reached out to Governor Kathy Hochul, urging her to veto the legislation unless it is amended to address these issues.



The Bill amends N.Y. Labor Law to prohibit employers or their agents from requiring or accepting a non-compete agreement from a "covered individual." The Bill casts a wide net for who is a worker, by defining "covered individual" to include any person who performs work or services for another person, such that they are in a position of economic dependence on, and under the obligation to perform duties for, that other person. However, this definition does not expressly include independent contractors. Further, the Bill generally voids contracts that restrain persons from engaging in a lawful profession, trade or business. Notably, the Bill voids non-compete agreements entered into or modified on or after the effective date, and it does not apply retroactively. So, existing employee non-compete agreements that remain unmodified could continue to be enforced until those agreements expire.



The Bill provides covered individuals with a private right of action against employers to void non-compete agreements and seek damages from employers that attempt to impose prohibited agreements. Covered individuals may bring an action within two years of the later of: (i) the non-compete being signed; (ii) the covered individual learning of the non-compete; (iii) termination of the employment relationship; and (iv) the employer taking steps to enforce the non-compete. Employers may be liable for liquidated damages (a maximum of $10,000), lost compensation, damages, and attorney's fees.



New York's effort to restrict the use of employee non-compete agreements reflects a corresponding nationwide trend. States such as California, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Minnesota (which passed a similar bill, S.F. 3035, in May 2023), have generally prohibited the use of employee non-compete agreements. Additionally, the General Counsel for the National Labor Relations Board, Jennifer Abruzzo, recently issued a memo advocating that, except in limited circumstances, employee non-compete agreements violate the National Labor Relations Act. Further, the Federal Government has also proposed similar action – the U.S. Federal Trade Commission published a proposed rule at the start of 2023 that would impose a near-complete ban of the use of employee non-compete agreements.



If Governor Hochul signs the Bill, it will become effective (30) days thereafter, and New York will become the fifth state to generally prohibit the use of employee non-compete agreements. Governor Hochul has expressed support for a restriction on non-competes imposed on workers making below the median wage in New York.



The proposed new law could make important changes in New York non-compete law and potentially impact New York employment agreements with employees in other states. Therefore, if signed, New York employers may consider garden leave provisions, non-solicitation clauses, and enhanced protections for confidential information and trade secrets, to find other ways to protect their legitimate competitive interests.



We will continue to monitor the status of the Bill and will provide a following update.

