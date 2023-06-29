Traditionally, January 1 has been the key date for which employers must prepare to implement new labor and employment compliance obligations for new laws passed within the previous year. For the past several years, we have reported on employment and labor laws taking effect mid-year. Increasingly, new compliance challenges are not taking a summer vacation.

This year, preventing employment discrimination remains a significant employment law and regulatory concern, with legislatures continuing to expand the protected classifications beyond those protected under federal law, and creating new limitations on what demographic and pay-related information an employer may seek from job applicants. Leave protections and entitlements, always a major player in the legislative landscape, are again significant this year, with some states enacting new paid family and medical leave benefits programs, and others expanding their existing paid sick and safe leave laws so that employees may use accrued leave for bereavement and other reasons beyond the traditional sick and safe leave purposes. Other popular topics for regulation this year include the contingent workforce and freelance/gig economy, child labor, and reproductive health.

Washington State again leads the pack as the most active jurisdiction in enacting eight new state-wide and local laws and regulations that take effect in early summer. Colorado takes second place, enacting at least seven new laws that take effect during summer 2023. Minnesota gets an honorable mention, as although it has enacted only a handful of bills that will become effective this summer, those include heavy-hitter topics like marijuana legalization and paid family and medical leave (effective July 1, 2023, but employees cannot begin using leave until 2026). The state also enacted an omnibus jobs bill that includes a host of new employment laws, including a few that take effect in July and August.

Our annual "July is the New January" update, which tracks many labor and employment laws and ordinances across the country that take effect mid-year, is not all-inclusive. Although this Insight touches on some industry-specific laws, the focus is on generally applicable labor and employment laws enacted in states and larger municipalities. In addition, this report does not discuss changes to the minimum wage and related wage and hour legislation. See As Temperatures Rise, So Do Minimum Wage, Tipped, and Exempt Employee Pay Rates Across the United States for information on new wage rates taking effect across the country.

Finally, note that many state legislatures are still in session, so additional laws that will take effect this summer are bound to be enacted after publication. And new laws—particularly at the local level—are often subject to amendment. This article is intended to provide insight on the types of laws state and local legislatures are enacting, some of which have effective dates right around the corner.



Arkansas

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Arkansas HB 1410 Child Labor Repeals the requirement that an employer must have an employment certificate to employ a child under the age of 16. 6/13/2023 Arkansas HB 1576 Discrimination Creates the CROWN Act to prohibit employment discrimination based upon an individual's natural, protective, or cultural hairstyle. 7/31/2023 Arkansas SB 118 Discrimination Creates a definition for antisemitism to be used in determining whether a discriminatory act has occurred. 7/31/2023 Arkansas SB 390 Child Labor Increases the civil and criminal penalties for violations of the state child labor laws. 7/31/2023



California

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date California: Los Angeles City Council File No. 21-0107 Independent Contractors Creates the Freelance Worker Protection Ordinance to require a written agreement between an employer and a freelance worker and sets forth the minimum requirements for agreements; requires timely payment of the worker's fee. 7/1/2023



Colorado

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Colorado HB 1006 Employment Taxation Requires employers to notify employees of the availability of the state and federal earned income and child tax credits. 8/7/2023 Colorado SB 17 Leaves of Absence Permits an employee to use paid sick leave for bereavement purposes and to care for a family member whose school or place of care has been closed for specified reasons. 8/7/2023 Colorado SB 58 Discrimination Prohibits employers from inquiring on an employment application about a prospective employee's age, date of birth, and dates of attendance at or date of graduation from an educational institution. 8/7/2023 Colorado SB 172 Discrimination Clarifies the standard for harassment claims; prohibits discrimination on the basis of marital status; clarifies nondiscriminatory conduct related to disability; sets forth the requirements for an enforceable nondisclosure agreement. 8/7/2023 Colorado SB 173 Garnishment Increases the penalties for an employer that wrongfully fails to withhold wages pursuant to a child support income assignment order. 6/2/2023 Colorado SB 190 Data Privacy Creates the Colorado Privacy Act, which grants individuals more control over the personal data they provide to businesses. Note that the Act does not apply to HR data. 7/1/2023 Colorado SB 284 Employee Benefits Requires health benefit plans to provide coverage for 12 months' worth of prescription contraception as well as over-the-counter contraception without a prescription and without prior authorization. 8/7/2023



Connecticut

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Connecticut SB 6 Data Privacy Creates the Personal Data Privacy and Online Monitoring Act (CPDPA), which grants individuals more control over the personal data they provide to businesses. Note that the Act does not apply to HR data. 7/1/2023 Connecticut SB 1091 Unemployment Eliminates the requirement for an employer to submit specified demographic data along with the employer's quarterly filings. 6/7/2023



Florida

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Florida HB 543 Workplace Safety Prohibits an employer from conditioning employment on the fact that an employee or prospective employee is authorized to carry a concealed weapon or concealed firearm. 7/1/2023 Florida SB 252 COVID-19 Prohibits an employer from requiring proof of vaccination or COVID-19 testing as a condition of contracting, hiring, promotion, or continued employment; prohibits discrimination against an individual for refusing vaccination, testing, or face coverings. 6/1/2023 Florida SB 1718 Immigration Requires employers to use the E-Verify system to verify employment eligibility of each new employee; authorizes the Department of Economic Opportunity to enforce the E-Verify requirement and to conduct random audits of employers. 7/1/2023



Georgia

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Georgia SB 47 Workplace Safety Amends the Georgia Smokefree Air Act to prohibit vaping and the use of other electronic smoking devices in enclosed areas in places of employment. 7/1/2023 Georgia SB 129 Leaves of Absence Entitles an employee to take time off to vote either on the day of the election or on one of the advance in-person voting days. 7/1/2023



Hawaii

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Hawaii SB 1230 Workplace Safety Prohibits carrying or possessing firearms in private businesses without authorization; prohibits leaving an unsecured firearm in a vehicle unattended 7/1/2023



Idaho

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Idaho SB 1019 Unemployment Modifies eligibility for unemployment benefits for military spouses and victims of domestic violence. 7/1/2023



Indiana

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Indiana HB 1354 Disability Access Clarifies the types of service animals that are permitted in places of public accommodation and the protocol for engaging with patrons accompanied by a service animal. 7/1/2023



Iowa

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Iowa SB 542 Child Labor Amends the hours a minor may work and the types of work activities a minor may perform; prohibits employment of minors under age 14. 7/1/2023



Kansas

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Kansas HB 2016 Disability Access Creates a rebuttable presumption in a website-accessibility case that the plaintiff is engaging in abusive litigation for pursuing a claim in which the defendant has made a good-faith attempt to cure the violation. 7/1/2023 Kansas SB 180 Discrimination Provides that for purposes of any state law or rules and regulations, "sex" means a person's biological sex, either male or female, at birth. 7/1/2023



Kentucky

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Kentucky HB 146 Unemployment Provides that an employer is subject to the maximum rate of contribution until the employer has had employees in Kentucky for at least 12 calendar quarters. 7/1/2023



Louisiana

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Louisiana SB 200 Leaves of Absence Prohibits an employer from discriminating or retaliating against an employee for being absent from work due to genetic testing or necessary cancer screenings. 8/1/2023



Maine

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Maine LD 707 Discrimination Amends the definition of "sexual orientation" in the Maine Human Rights Act. 6/28/2023



Maryland

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Maryland HB 837 Drugs and Alcohol Creates a constitutional amendment that legalizes the recreational use of cannabis. 7/1/2023 Maryland HB 988/SB 828 Leaves of Absence Clarifies that an employee may use paid family and medical leave to care for a domestic partner and to bond with a new child; amends the employer and employee premium contribution provisions. 6/1/2023



Michigan

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Michigan SB 4 Discrimination Adds sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression as protected classifications. 6/14/2023 Michigan SB 90 Discrimination Prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of traits historically associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and protective hairstyles. 6/15/2023



Minnesota

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Minnesota HB 2 (SB 2) Leaves of Absence Creates a paid family and medical leave insurance program funded by employer and employee payroll contributions. Employees may begin to use paid leave benefits beginning January 1, 2026. 7/1/2023 Minnesota HB 37 Discrimination Creates the state CROWN Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of traits associated with race, including hair texture and hair styles such as braids, locs, and twists. 8/1/2023 Minnesota HB 100 (SB 73) Drugs and Alcohol Permits the recreational use of cannabis; prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee for using cannabis during non-working hours; provides for the expungement of criminal records related to cannabis use. 8/1/2023 Minnesota SB 3035 Leaves of Absence; Pregnancy and Lactation Accommodation; Wage Transparency; Captive Audience Meetings; Noncompetition Agreements; Workplace Safety; Notices & Posters Omnibus jobs and labor bill. Prohibits covenants not to compete; prohibits an employer from requiring employees to attend a meeting to communicate the employer's religious and political stances; prohibits warehouse employers from enforcing quotas that prevent compliance with meal and rest breaks; amends the state's lactation and pregnancy accommodation requirements; provides for the accrual of paid sick time and its use including for domestic violence issues; and prohibits an employer from discriminating or taking adverse action against an employee for disclosing wages. Varies by provision - some become effective 7/1/2023 and 8/1/2023; others on 1/1/2024 Minnesota: Bloomington Ordinance No. 2022-31 Leaves of Absence Entitles an employee to earn one hour of paid sick and safe time for every 30 hours worked, up to a maximum of 48 hours per calendar year. 7/1/2023 Minnesota: Bloomington Ordinance No. 2023-1 Leaves of Absence Requires an employer to include information on an employee's accrued and used paid sick and safe leave hours on each wage statement. 7/1/2023



Missouri

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Missouri: Kansas City Ordinance No. 230419 Hospitality Prohibits a business that sells or serves alcohol from employing an individual convicted of a sex crime to directly participate in selling, delivering, or dispensing alcoholic beverages. 6/17/2023



Nevada

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Nevada AB 163 Leaves of Absence Amends domestic violence leave provisions to require employers to also provide leave for victims of sexual assault. 6/5/2023 Nevada SB 145 Independent Contractors Amends the penalty provisions for employee misclassification. 7/1/2023 Nevada SB 147 Wage & Hour Requires employers to pay any unpaid wages or compensation to employees when an employee is placed on nonworking status. 7/1/2023 Nevada SB 163 Reproductive Health Requires a health insurance plan to include coverage for contraceptive products and services. 7/1/2023



New Jersey

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date New Jersey SB 2357 (AB 3830) Unemployment Provides that employers will be required to give certain information to the Division of Employment immediately upon an individual's separation, temporarily or permanently. Employers that fail to make a disclosure to the Division will be liable for penalties. 7/31/2023



New Mexico

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date New Mexico SB 13 Reproductive Health Creates protections for individuals and entities regarding interstate civil or criminal liability for protected health care activity, including reproductive health care and gender-affirming care. 6/16/2023 New Mexico HB 255 Contingent Workforce Requires employers that lease contractors to provide the same group health insurance benefits, to be treated as a multiple employer welfare arrangement, to leased workers as the benefits that are required for employees of leasing contractors. 6/16/2023 New Mexico HB 207 Discrimination Amends the New Mexico Human Rights Act to prohibit employment discrimination on the basis of gender and gender identity. 6/16/2023 New Mexico HB 7 Reproductive Health Prohibits a public body from imposing, or maintaining any law or ordinance that restricts, interferes, denies, discriminates against, or deprives an individual's right to use or refuse reproductive health care or gender-affirming care. 6/16/2023



New York

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date New York SB 244 (AB 887) Hospitality Requires lodging facilities to provide human trafficking training to employees that are likely to be in contact with guests. The training must occur within 60 days of employment. 7/20/2023 New York SB 4844 Lactation Accommodation Amends the Nursing Mothers in the Workplace Act to include additional requirements for compliant lactation spaces. In addition, employers must adopt a lactation accommodation policy to be distributed at hire, to employees returning to work after childbirth, and on an annual basis. 6/7/2023 New York: NYC Int. No. 0148-2022 Discrimination Amends the definition of "victim of domestic violence" to include a victim subject to acts or threats of economic abuse for purposes of New York City's Human Rights Law. 7/4/2023 New York: NYC Final Rules re Automated Employment Decision Tools (6 NYCRR 5-300 et seq.) Artificial Intelligence Provides that employers have until July 5, 2023 to determine whether they use an automated employment decision tool in hiring, undertake an independent bias audit of the tool, publish a summary of the audit results, and provide notice to applicants and employees regarding the function and use of the tool. 7/5/2023



North Dakota

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date North Dakota HB 1381 Independent Contractors Provides that a transportation network company driver is an independent contractor, and not an employee of the transportation network company. 8/1/2023 North Dakota HB 1450 Discrimination Clarifies that the term "pregnant," for purposes of North Dakota's antidiscrimination law, includes pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions. Note that the term "related medical conditions" is not defined by the new law. 8/1/2023 North Dakota SB 2274 Privacy Prohibits private businesses from discriminating against a patron, client, or customer based on vaccination status for a vaccine that is under emergency use authorization by the federal Food and Drug Administration. 8/1/2023 North Dakota HB 1440 Independent Contractors Provides that a delivery network driver is classified as an independent contractor if the delivery network company enters an agreement classifying the driver as an independent contractor, does not assign the driver specific hours, and does not prohibit a driver from engaging in outside employment. 8/1/2023



Ohio

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Ohio: Columbus Ordinance No. 1016-2023 Independent Contractors Requires a written agreement between a hiring entity and a freelance worker when the contract is valued at $250 or more, by itself or in the aggregate, of all contracts within the preceding 120 days. 6/1/2023



Oklahoma

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Oklahoma HB 2289 Employment Taxation Provides that employers may be subject to a penalty of up to $1,000 for failing to file an annual reconciliation with the Oklahoma Tax Commission within 30 days of the filing deadline. 7/1/2023



South Dakota

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date South Dakota SB 62 Employee Benefits Permits an employer to consent to deliver group health plan documents and notices through electronic means on behalf of individuals participating in the group health plan, unless otherwise required by federal law. 7/1/2023



Tennessee

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Tennessee HB 1162 Arbitration Adopts the Revised Uniform Arbitration Act, applicable to all arbitration agreements made on or after July 1, 2023, with certain exceptions. Further provides that a party subject to arbitration may not waive the right to be represented by a lawyer in an arbitration proceeding or hearing, but an employer or labor organization may waive this right. 7/1/2023 Tennessee SB 451 Disability Access Prohibits places of public accommodation from refusing a patron with a disability access due to the need for a dog guide, as long as the dog guide meets specified requirements. Further, places of public accommodation must not require documentation from the patron regarding the dog guide's certification or license. 7/1/2023 Tennessee SB 378 Drugs and Alcohol Permits the use, sale, and distribution of hemp-derived cannabinoids by individuals 21 years and older, beginning January 1, 2024. Of interest to employers, employers are not required to accommodate the use of hemp-derived cannabinoids and are not prohibited from establishing a drug-free workplace policy. 7/1/2023



Utah

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Utah HB 324 Workplace Safety and Health Authorizes an employer to obtain a workplace violence protective order against an individual who has caused, or has threatened, workplace violence against the employer or an employee. 7/1/2023



Vermont

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Vermont SB 135 Employee Benefits Establishes the VT Saves program to provide retirement savings for employees who do not have access through an employer; provides that employers must offer covered employees the choice to contribute to a payroll deduction IRA or automatic enrollment. 7/1/2023



Virginia

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Virginia SB 1086 Leaves of Absence Requires employers of 50 or more employees to provide up to 60 business days of unpaid leave to an employee serving as an organ donor, and up to 30 business days of unpaid leave to an employee serving as a bone marrow donor. 7/1/2023 Virginia HB 1924 Wage & Hour Amends the Virginia Minimum Wage Act to remove the subminimum wage rate for employees with disabilities beginning July 1, 2030. Employers may continue to pay the subminimum wage if an employer holds a certificate issued by the U.S. Secretary of Labor if the certificate was obtained before July 1, 2023. 7/1/2023 Virginia HB 1684 Government Contractors Amends the debarment procedure for government contractors that may be barred from public contracts if the government contractor misclassifies their workers. 7/1/2023 Virginia HB 1895 Nondisclosure Agreements Prohibits employers from requiring, as a condition of employment, employees or prospective employees to execute non-disparagement agreements that would conceal details related to claims of sexual assault or sexual harassment. 7/1/2023 Virginia HB 1757 / Virginia SB 845 Whistleblower and Corporate Ethics Provides tort liability immunity to employees for any tort claim based only on the employee's legally protected statements against an employer, with certain exceptions. 7/1/2023 Virginia SB 1040 Data Privacy Prohibits employers from using the social security number of an employee, or any derivative form, as an identification number for an employee. Further, an employee's social security number may not be included on any type of badge or access card issued to an employee. 7/1/2023



Washington

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Washington HB 1491 Privacy Prohibits employers from performing unjustified searches of an employee's vehicle under certain conditions, and prohibits requiring an employee or prospective employee from waiving such protections as a condition of employment. 7/23/2023 Washington HB 1262 Wage & Hour Amends procedures related to the garnishment of certain lump sum payments pursuant to child support withholding orders. 7/23/2023 Washington HB 1217 Wage & Hour Provides that the settlement of wage complaints filed on or after January 1, 2024 with the Department of Labor must include interest on the amount owed at one percent per month. 7/23/2023 Washington HB 1106 Unemployment Expands eligibility for unemployment benefits due to a separation of employment because of the death, illness, or disability of a family member, or related to the care of a child or vulnerable adult. 7/23/2023 Washington SB 5252 (HB 1292) Home Care Provides that background checks are required for home health aides that work with vulnerable persons, as defined by Washington law. 7/23/2023 Washington HB 1009 Military/Veteran Status Allows an employee, who is a service member's spouse, to terminate an employment contract when the service member receives a permanent change of station. The service member's spouse must provide written notice and written proof of the permanent change of station to the employer. 7/23/2023 Washington HB 1730 Hospitality Permits individuals 18 years and older to work in establishments that bar patrons under 21 years old, as long as the individuals are performing services unrelated to the sale or service of alcohol. 7/23/2023 Washington HB 1370 Whistleblower Prohibits employers from terminating, threatening, harassing, or otherwise retaliating against employees that report an employer's violations of state or federal securities laws. 7/23/2023 Washington: City of Tukwila Initiative Measure No. 1 (Ballot Measure) Wage & Hour Requires certain employers to offer additional work hours to existing employees before hiring additional employees, subcontractors, or temporary services. However, an employer does not need to offer additional hours if the employer would then have to pay overtime or another premium rate. 7/1/2023



West Virginia

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date West Virginia HB 3270 Workers' Compensation Clarifies the maximum amount that is recoverable in a workers' compensation action as compensatory damages for noneconomic losses and provides that there will be an annual increase in the amount to account for inflation. 7/1/2023 West Virginia SB 661 Workers' Compensation Amends workers' compensation provisions to clarify the recall rights for employees with compensable injuries. Under the amended law, a demand for reinstatement must be made in writing and an employee's preferential recall rights must not be greater than 120 days from the date the employee is released to return to employment. 6/9/2023



Wyoming

Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Wyoming HB 57 Leaves of Absence Amends the definitions of "armed forces" and "uniformed services" to align with federal law in relation to military leave and veteran hiring preferences. 7/1/2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.