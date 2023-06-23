ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this podcast recorded at Ogletree Deakins' national Workplace Strategies seminar, our panel analyzes microaggressions in the workplace and how they can have detrimental effects on workplace morale and productivity and can even expose employers to negative publicity and liability. Austin Office Managing Shareholder Erika Leonard is joined by Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Lia Dorsey and Morristown (NJ) Office Managing Shareholder Steve Luckner in a discussion that covers how casual workplace comments that may not seem to have malicious intent can be viewed as hurtful or, in some cases, discriminatory. Our speakers offer insights on the nuances of workplace communications and how best to ensure employees' interoffice interactions can be productive, rather than reductive.

To view the full podcast please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.