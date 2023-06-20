self

Point Two L&E Nation · For Your Amusement: EEOC Enforcement, Part 1

Point Two L&E Nation · For Your Amusement: EEOC Enforcement, Part 2

Over the past several years, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has stepped up enforcement aimed at protecting young workers in low wage jobs from sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation. In 2022, EEOC Vice Chair Jocelyn Samuels spoke out about EEOC's efforts to reach teenagers, who "aren't aware of their rights, and are particularly subject to harassment and other forms of discrimination at work." In January 2023, the EEOC published a draft of its Strategic Enforcement Plan for Fiscal Years 2023-2027, which emphasized the EEOC's focus on "vulnerable and underserved workers," including seasonal and temporary workers in lower wage jobs, and among other areas. In this two-part episode, Seyfarth Partners Rob Szyba and Andrew Scroggins discuss EEOC leadership, its enforcement actions and trends in recent years, and the potential implications for employers in the amusement and attractions industries, as well as ideas for ways those employers can stay out of the EEOC's cross-hairs.

