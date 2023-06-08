This podcast, which we recorded at Ogletree Deakins' national Workplace Strategies seminar, explores the multifaceted age composition of the workplace from Baby Boomers and Generation X to Millenials and Generation Z. Our speakers, Bill Grob (Shareholder, Tampa) and Tiffany Cox Stacy (Shareholder, San Antonio) acknowledge the varying ways in which employees of different age ranges approach their jobs—with regard to a variety of factors such as adaptability, tech-savviness, communication and engagement styles, loyalty, work-life balance, and more—and what this means for employers that have multigenerational workforces. The speakers also discuss the benefits and challenges of having employees from multiple generations on a single team, especially given the prevalence of remote and hybrid workplaces.

To listen podcast click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.