When a company first receives a Charge of Discrimination from the EEOC, it must thoroughly respond to the initial claim to protect itself throughout the entire process. In this episode of Real World Employment Law, Berenzweig Leonard Managing Partner Declan Leonard is joined by Senior Associate Drew Smith as they provide guidance on how to navigate the EEOC's process and create an effective position statement for your business.

