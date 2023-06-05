ARTICLE

As pay disparity based on gender and race continues to be a nationwide concern, states are becoming more aggressive in their efforts to combat it. The two most common laws are pay transparency, in which employers are required to list the pay range in the initial job posting, and prohibitions on asking an applicant about their salary history. Watch as Berenzweig Leonard Managing Partner Declan Leonard and Senior Associate Elizabeth Payne-Maddalena discuss these state law trends and how companies can use this to their competitive advantage.

