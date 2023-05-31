self

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Host Josh Seidman, Employment attorney and leader of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends, and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

In honor of Memorial Day and Military Appreciation Month, in this Take It or Leave It episode host Josh Seidman discusses the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994 (USERRA) and nuances and recent developments in the military leave space with guest speaker Brad Kelley, Chief Counsel to U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Commissioner Keith E. Sonderling.

