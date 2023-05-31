self

While the future of work has long been a topic of discussion, the reality has come about much faster than anyone expected. In the workplaces of today, employers are dealing with myriad legal and HR issues surrounding remote work arrangements, competition and asset protection, organization culture, team collaboration, and disruptive technologies, among others. Our experienced attorneys will discuss these issues, recent legal developments, and best practices for employers navigating a transforming workplace.

National Employment Law Update - Federal Court Decisions and Key Local Developments

ChatGPT, Bard and Bing - How Artificial Intelligence Will Reshape the Modern Workplace

The Future of Non-Competes - The FTC's Proposed Rule Banning Non-Competition Provisions and State Law Updates

Post-Pandemic Workplace Trends - Quiet Quitting, Flexible Work Fatigue and Independent Contractor Hiring

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.