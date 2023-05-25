self

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary health care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Episode 37: Labor Relations in Health Care – What to Expect at the Bargaining Table and From the NLRB in 2023

On this episode of Health Care Beat, co-hosts Jamaica Szeliga and Chris DeMeo are joined by Tom Posey, a partner in Seyfarth's Labor & Employment department and a member of the firm's Labor Management Relations practice. Tom discusses how the pandemic, as well as recent NLRB rulings and administrative mandates, are impacting labor negotiations in the health care industry and what you can expect to see in bargaining for 2023 and beyond.

